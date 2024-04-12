Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vicor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vicor by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Vicor by 12.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

