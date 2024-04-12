Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 36,884 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 220,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 318,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

