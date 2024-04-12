Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 689,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.93 and a beta of 2.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

