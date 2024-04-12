Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 675,336 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 675,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Evolv Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVLV. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $175,834.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,030,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,540 shares of company stock worth $702,395 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 147,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

