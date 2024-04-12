Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.20. 2,737,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,175,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

