Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.85. 3,653,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,260,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $746.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.