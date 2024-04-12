Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.