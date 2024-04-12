Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VONG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.75.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
