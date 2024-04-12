Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded down $6.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.54. 93,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,019. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

