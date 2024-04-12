Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 206,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 287,919 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of AGRO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 104,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

