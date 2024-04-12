Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,613 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $300.77. 151,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,104. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

