Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,810. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

