Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

VEU traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $57.37. 1,576,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

