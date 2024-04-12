ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. ScanSource comprises about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of ScanSource worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ScanSource by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 26,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $45.10.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

