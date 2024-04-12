Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $34.94. 149,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.