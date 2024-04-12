Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $66,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

