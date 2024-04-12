Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

