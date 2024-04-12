Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 303,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 100,925 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHX stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

