Scotiabank Boosts National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target to $72.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $57.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

