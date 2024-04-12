Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of PAA opened at $17.98 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

