Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $211.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.15.

Republic Services stock opened at $189.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

