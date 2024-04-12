Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSP opened at $164.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

