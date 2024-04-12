Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 910 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.72 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.62 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

