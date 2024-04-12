Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,353 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

