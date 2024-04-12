Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $413,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $252.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $261.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

