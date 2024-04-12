Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $260.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

