Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

