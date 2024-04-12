Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $785,000 Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 396.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $47.56 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

