Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $445.37 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.05 and its 200-day moving average is $404.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.