Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

