Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

