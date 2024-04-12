Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE BWXT opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

