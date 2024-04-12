Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE:PSN opened at $80.67 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

