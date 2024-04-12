Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

