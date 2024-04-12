Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.