Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYM stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

