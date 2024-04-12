Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $560.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.90. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

