Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 218,297 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

