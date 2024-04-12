Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $389,000.

IVE opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

