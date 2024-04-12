Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RVTY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

