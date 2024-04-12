Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $66.79 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

