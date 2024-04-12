SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Shares Up 8.2%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Performance

SHL Telemedicine Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

