SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Shares Up 8.2%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
SHL Telemedicine Stock Performance
SHL Telemedicine Company Profile
SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.
