Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $285.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $328.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $898,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

