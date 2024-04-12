Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Rises By 558.3%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 558.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 22,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.