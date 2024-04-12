Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Decreases By 37.0%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $0.17 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $234,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.18.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

