Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Drops By 33.0%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 488,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 405,373 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 339,912 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,957,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMC Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMCX opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $477.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

