Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Declines By 55.0%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,700 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of APYX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

