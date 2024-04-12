Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 37.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

