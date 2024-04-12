Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Declines By 96.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AUROW opened at $0.25 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Free Report) by 604.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

