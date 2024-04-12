Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Decreases By 43.1%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

About Bear Creek Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.