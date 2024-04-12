Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Decreases By 43.1%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
About Bear Creek Mining
