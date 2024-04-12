Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 93.4%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $37.70 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

